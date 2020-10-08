Justin Williams is calling it a career.

The 39-year-old forward announced his retirement on Thursday, bringing a near 20-year NHL career to an end.

"Since I first broke into the league a day after my 19th birthday back in 2000, this game has brought me so much that I will never be able to repay it" Williams said. "The countless experiences, relationships, lessons and hardships will remain with me forever as I move on to the next stage of my life. I've never once taken for granted the privilege it is to be able to play a game for a living, and that is probably why I was able to play it professionally for as long as I have.

"I want to thank every single one of my teammates for challenging me every day to be better. My friend and agent Thane Campbell for having my back all these years. Bobby Clarke and the Philadelphia Flyers organization for seeing the potential in a scrawny kid from Cobourg, Ont., and selecting me in the draft. My first coach Craig Ramsay for giving me an opportunity right away to realize my dream of playing in the NHL.

"Jim Rutherford and the Carolina Hurricanes for seeing that same potential and allowing me to grow as a player. Phil Anschutz, Dean Lombardi, Michael Futa and the Los Angeles Kings organization whom I will forever be grateful to for helping me resurrect a career that was sliding away, and giving me a renewed confidence in myself at a time when I needed it most. The Washington Capitals organization for the chance to keep playing for championships. Peter Karmanos and Ron Francis for agreeing to bring me back to the place I now call home and finish my career for the Hurricanes. Tom Dundon and Rod Brind'Amour for their leadership and trust in me as a player to bring me back this past year for one last run.

"My family has sacrificed a lot for me to be where I am, so I want to thank my mom and dad for being there for me every step of the way. My sister, Nikki, for being my biggest fan since day one. My wife, Kelly, and my kids Jaxon and Jade for embracing this journey with me. Life is so much better when you have people you love to share it with.

"Thank you everyone as I retire from pro hockey."​

Known as Mr. Game 7 for his playoff heroics, Williams tallied 320 goals and 477 assists throughout his career and had another 102 points (41 goals, 61 assists) in 162 playoff games.

Williams won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2014 as he helped the Los Angeles Kings to a Stanley Cup victory over the New York Rangers in five games.

The Coburg, Ont., native also spent time with the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals throughout his two decades in the NHL.​

"My family has sacrificed a lot for me to be where I am, so I want to thank my mom and dad for being there for me every step of the way. My sister, Nikki, for being my biggest fan since day one. My wife, Kelly, and my kids Jaxon and Jade for embracing this journey with me. Life is so much better when you have people you love to share it with.

"Thank you everyone as I retire from pro hockey."