Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on Friday.

Carolina’s Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game for Slashing Washington’s Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. https://t.co/S7tQWImxup — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 19, 2022

Niederreiter, 29, has 17 goals and 14 assists this season with the Canes, who sit first in the Metropolitan Division.