Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended one game for slash
Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on Friday.
NHL: Capitals 4, Hurricanes 3 (SO)
Niederreiter, 29, has 17 goals and 14 assists this season with the Canes, who sit first in the Metropolitan Division.