The Carolina Hurricanes announced Wednesday that the team has signed goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to a four-year contract extension worth $2 million per season through 2026-27.

"Pyotr has been extremely solid for both Carolina and Chicago since coming to North America last season," said GM Don Waddell in a statement. "We believe he has a bright future in our crease, and we're excited to watch him as he continues to grow as a person and player."

Kochetkov, 23, has a 2-0-2 record, 2.00 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and one shutout in four NHL games with Carolina in 2022-23. He has earned a 5-0-2 record, 2.16 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and one shutout in seven career regular-season appearances with the Hurricanes.

Kochetkov was selected by Carolina in the second round, 36th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.