The Carolina Hurricanes are feeling the sting of losing the longest game in franchise history after falling to the Florida Panthers with just seconds left in the fourth overtime Thursday night.

Matthew Tkachuk finally broke the deadlock, scoring with 13 seconds left in the fourth additional frame to give Florida a 3-2 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

"Listen, it's the worst way to lose," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said post-game. "There's no way around it. ... But we'll regroup and come back at it the next one. It's just one game."

The Hurricanes outshot the Panthers 65-60 over the nearly seven periods of hockey the two teams played Thursday. In the end, Sergei Bobrovsky was able to outlast Frederik Andersen as both goaltenders posted more than 95 minutes of shutout hockey from the third period until Tkachuk's winner.

"[Bobrovsky] was good, but so was Freddie," Hurricanes forward Martin Necas said. "Both goalies played great. We've got to get a little more in, shoot a little bit more with traffic, get the pucks through. Both goalies played great. They got a nice goal at the end there."

Thursday's Game 1 was the longest game in the history of both franchises and sixth-longest game in NHL history.

The Hurricanes and Panthers both entered Game 1 well rested after wrapping up their second-round series last week, but rested is unlikely to be used to describe the two teams in Game 2 on Saturday.

"Both teams spent what they had," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "That's a huge cost for both teams, and then it's a race to recover."

“Definitely tired," Tkachuk added, "but I think you're less tired when you win,”