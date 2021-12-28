The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Seth Jarvis to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Jarvis, 18, had 42 goals and 98 points in 58 games last season with WHL's Portland Winterhawks, finishing second in the league in points, third in goals and tied for fifth in assists.

He was drafted in the first round (13th overall) by the Hurricanes at the 2020 NHL Draft in October.

"Seth is an extremely talented player with elite puck skills and scoring ability," said Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell. "He has a very bright future, and we are excited to watch him continue his development into an NHL player."