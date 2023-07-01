The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Jesper Fast to a two-year extension worth $4.8 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Fast, 31, played last season with the Hurricanes, recording 10 goals and 29 points in 80 games.

He added three goals and nine points, including two overtime goals, in 15 playoff games before the Hurricanes were swept by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Fast’s best season came during the 2021-22 campaign where he recorded 14 goals and 34 points in 82 games while receiving votes for both the Lady Byng and Selke trophies.

The 6-foot-1 winger is coming off a three-year, $6 million contract he signed with the Hurricanes in October of 2020.

Fast was drafted 157th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2010 draft and has 85 goals and 229 points in 630 career games split between the Rangers and Hurricanes.

Hurricanes extend Raanta

The Hurricanes have also signed goaltender Antti Raanta to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The 34-year-old started 27 games last season, posting a 19-3-3 record with a 2.23 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. He started an additional six games in the playoffs, going 3-3-0 with a 2.48 GAA and .909 save percentage.

In 253 career games with the Hurricanes, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, and Chicago Blackhawks, Raanta has a 127-73-27 record with a 2.43 GAA and .918 save percentage.