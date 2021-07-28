Avs lock up Makar; Blue Jackets trade Atkinson to Flyers for Voracek

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed goaltender Frederik Andersen to a two-year, $9 million contract.

The Hurricanes also signed free agent defenceman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year, $1 million deal on Wednesday.

DeAngelo, who last played for the Rangers in January, was bought out by New York earlier this month with one year left on his contract at a $4.8-million cap hit.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported in April that the 25-year-old defenceman rejected the Rangers’ offer to mutually terminate his contract, instead electing to be bought out this summer.

Earlier this season, former Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton said DeAngelo had played his last game for the team after he went unclaimed on waivers following a reported physical altercation with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on Jan. 30, according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks. Gorton was fired in May.

DeAngelo had one assist over six games this season with the Rangers.

Over 206 career games with the Arizona Coyotes and Rangers, DeAngelo has 24 goals and 82 assists.

Andersen, 31, had a 13-8-3 record with a .895 save percentage and 2.96 goals-against average this past season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He is coming off a five-year, $25-million contract signed with Toronto in 2016.

In 393 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks, Andersen has a 226-100-48 record with a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage.

The Hurricanes drafted Andersen in 2010 and the Danish netminder re-entered the draft in 2012 after failing to come to terms on a contract. Anaheim drafted him 87th overall that year and Andersen played three seasons with Anaheim before being traded to Toronto for first- and second-round picks in 2016.​

The Hurricanes further bolstered their blue line on Wednesday by adding defenceman Ian Cole to a one-year, $2.9 million deal.

Cole appeared in 52 games last season for the Minnesota Wild and scored one goal with seven assists.

Josh Leivo joined the Hurricanes on a one-year, $750 thousand deal on Wednesday.

Leivo played in 38 games last season for the Calgary Flames and scored six goals and added three assists.