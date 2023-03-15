The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders, the team announced on Wednesday.

Adding a RB ✅https://t.co/3UsuJRiOnj — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 15, 2023

Sanders, 25, had a career year in 2022, setting career bests in carries (259), rushing yards (1,269), and rushing touchdowns (11) in 17 games played.

Over his four-year career with the Eagles, the Penn State product has rushed 739 times for 3,708 yards and 20 touchdowns in 57 games. He has added 124 receptions for 942 yards.

He was originally selected in the second round (53rd overall) by the club in the 2019 NFL Draft.