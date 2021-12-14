2h ago
Panthers place McCaffrey on reserve list, activate Scott
The Carolina Panthers have placed running back Christian McCaffrey on the COVID/reserve list on Tuesday, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
The Carolina Panthers have placed running back Christian McCaffrey on the COVID/reserve list on Tuesday, the team announced.
McCaffrey was already ruled out for the season after being placed on injured reserve with lower-body injuries. The 25-yearold finished the season with 442 yards rushing and 343 receiving yards on 37 receptions.
The Panthers also activated offensive lineman Trent Scott from the reserve list.