The strong connections between the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers continued on Monday with a trade.

The Bills moved defensive end Darryl Johnson to the Panthers, the team that formerly employed both Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2022.

🚨 TRADE 🚨



We’ve traded DE Darryl Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for a 2022 6th round draft pick. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/BsvNKdClpI — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 30, 2021

Johnson, 24, was taken in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of North Carolina A&T.

The Kingsland, GA native appeared in 31 games over his first two NFL seasons, recording a combined 29 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

The Panthers open up their 2021 campaign on Sept. 12 with a visit from the New York Jets.