Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he expects quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to play against the Minnesota Vikings this week. Running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to remain out.

Bridgewater missed the Panthers' Week 11 game, with backup and former XFL star PJ Walker leading Carolina to a win over the Detroit Lions.

In 10 starts this season, Bridgewater has led the Panthers to a 3-7 record, throwing for 2,552 yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.