The Carolina Panthers are expected to sign tight end Hayden Hurst, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Hurst spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, catching 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns over 13 games.

The #Panthers are expected to sign former #Bengals TE and first-round pick Hayden Hurst, source said. Another weapon for their new QB (whoever that is). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

A former first-round pick, Hurst began his career with the Baltimore Ravens and spent two seasons there before heading to the Atlanta Falcons.

Hurst posted a career-best 571 yards with six touchdowns in 2020 and has 177 catches for 1,718 yards and 14 touchdowns in 70 career NFL games.