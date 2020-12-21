The Carolina Panthers have fired general manager Marty Hurney, the team confirmed Monday morning.

Carolina lost 24-16 to the Green Bay Packers Saturday night for their third loss in a row, dropping them to 4-10 on the season.

"I think sometimes you just need a restart, a refresh," Panthers owner David Tepper said in a news release. "We did it last year on the coaching side. Maybe you could say it should have been done before on the GM side. Maybe it should have been. I'm sure people may say that, or otherwise, on both sides.

"I think it's just time, on both sides, to do that. It just seems like the right time to move forward."

Tepper said in the news release that head coach Matt Rhule will help participate in the search for a new general manager.