Frank Reich is headed back to Carolina.

The Carolina Panthers announced the hiring of Reich as their new head coach.

Reich, 60, was the team's starting quarterback in their inaugural season in 1995.

A native of Freeport, NY, Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in November with the team sitting at 3-5-1. He finished his Colts tenure with a mark of 40-33-1 over five seasons. Reich's Colts made the playoffs on two occasions, winning an AFC wild-card round game over the Houston Texans in 2018.

Prior to joining the Colts, Reich spent over a decade in coaching roles including as the offensive coordinator with the San Diego Chargers (2014 and 2015) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2016 and 2017) with whom he won Super Bowl LII.

As a player, Reich spent 13 seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, Panthers, New York Jets and Detroit Lions. Most famously, Reich - starting in place of an injured Jim Kelly - engineered the Bills' comeback over the Houston Oilers in the 1993 AFC wild-card game when they team overturned a 35-3 deficit in the third quarter and won 41-38 in overtime.

Reich succeeds Matt Rhule, who was fired by the Panthers in October after a 1-4 start.

The Panthers have missed the playoffs in six of the past seven seasons and in five straight years.