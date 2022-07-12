Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer did not use his Tuesday media availability to anoint the newly acquired Baker Mayfield the team's new starting quarterback.

In fact, Fitterer said that there would be "open competition" for the role.

“The reason why we added Baker was to make the group better as a whole,” Fitterer said. “Our whole philosophy is to add competition, not just in the quarterback room, but every position. So if we see an opportunity to get better, where we can add a player that makes sense for us as a team, makes sense for us financially, makes sense for us just from an addition standpoint, we’re going to do that. And with Baker being out there, having the conversations, it made sense for us.”

Acquired from the Cleveland Browns last week, the two-time Heisman Trophy winner joins incumbents Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker, as well as the recently drafted Matt Corral, in the Panthers' QB room.

Calling the arrival a "fresh start" for the Mayfield, Fitterer hopes that the competition will bring out the best in all of his QBs.

“Sam really had a nice spring for us, stepped up, showed a lot of edge, threw the ball really well,” Fitterer said. “And I think competition would be good for him, would be good for P.J., it’s good for Matt Corral — the young guy that’s going to be in the room learning. And it’s good for Baker."

The Panthers open up their 2022 season on Sept. 11 at home to Mayfield's former team, the Browns.