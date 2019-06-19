CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have signed second-round draft pick Greg Little to a four-year contact.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Little has the inside track to be the team's starting left tackle this season.

He was selected by Carolina with the 37th overall pick out of Mississippi after being chosen to the All-SEC first team. He anchored an offensive line that finished the season ranked fifth in the country in yards passing per game (346.4).

Little allowed 26 total pressures and three sacks in 993 pass-blocking snaps over his final two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

