MONTREAL — Caroline Wozniacki made a triumphant return to tennis, defeating Kimberly Birrell in straight sets at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Tuesday.

Wozniacki dominated from the start, securing a 6-2, 6-2 victory while pushing her Australian opponent across the court during rallies. The Dane will face the winner of Tuesday's match between Marketa Vondrousova and Mayar Sharif.

The former World No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion received a wild-card entry into the National Bank Open main draw after retiring in 2020 to start a family.

In an earlier match, American qualifier Danielle Collins needed just 72 minutes to eliminate Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in two sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Collins, who defeated Canada's Eugenie Bouchard on Saturday, will next face eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Later Tuesday, Montreal's Leylah Fernandez is scheduled to play American Peyton Stearns, while Bianca Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., will meet Italy's Camilla Giorgi in a battle of two former National Bank Open champions..

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2023.