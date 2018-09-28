McLennan: For me Babcock is on the clock to clean up the Leafs defensively

Connor Carrick could to be on the outside looking in for a spot on the Toronto Maple Leafs' blue line and may even be headed to the AHL for the first time since 2016.

Carrick has been skating with the Leafs secondary practice group in training camp, pairing with Martin Marincin as part of a group that is expected to be assigned to the Toronto Marlies later this week. But the 24-year-old he has not given up on cracking the NHL lineup.

“I don’t read into things too much, I’m just grateful to be here, still representing the Toronto Maple Leafs, and fighting for a job,” Carrick said Thursday to the Toronto Star.

Carrick appeared in 114 games in each of the past two seasons with the Maple Leafs. The right-shooting blueliner had four goals and 12 points in 47 games last season, but was not in the postseason lineup.

Carrick may have been passed by newcomer Igor Ozhiganov and Marlies Calle Rosen and Justin Holl, all of whom have been skating with the Leafs main practice group. Travis Dermott, who appeared in all seven of the team's playoff games last spring, also appears ahead of Carrick on the depth chart.

Carrick, who was acquired at the trade deadline in 2016 from the Washington Capitals, would not need to clear waivers to be sent down.

With training camp coming to a close, Carrick has one assist and a plus-1 rating in three preseason games and is expected to play in exhibition finale in Toronto on Saturday.

The Leafs' main group will dress Friday night against the Red Wings on home ice, though two of the eight defenceman practicing with the group will sit out. The defencemen currently in that group are regulars Morgan Rielly, Ron Hainsey, Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev, along with Dermott, Ozhiganov, Rosen and Holl.

The Maple Leafs will open their regular season Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens.