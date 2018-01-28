Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – With Sunday’s win over the Lakers, it became official: Raptors head coach Dwane Casey and his staff are going to be joining DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry in Los Angeles for next month’s All-Star Game.

The Raptors have clinched a top-2 seed in the Eastern Conference through games played on Feb. 4 and, with Boston’s Brad Stevens ineligible after getting the nod last year, that means Casey will represent the East in the NBA’s annual mid-season showcase.

Under the league’s new format, he’ll coach Team LeBron James, pitting him against DeRozan and Lowry, who were both drafted to Team Steph Curry earlier this week.

After the game, Lowry was the first player to meet Casey at the entrance of the Raptors locker room, pouring a bottle of water on his head coach as his teammates clapped and cheered. Given the ups and downs the two have had since Lowry was traded to Toronto in 2013, and how much their relationship has grown over the years, that seems appropriate.

“It’s pretty special,” the point guard said. “For a guy that’s come from where he’s come from, works so hard, and for a team that was supposed to blow it up a couple years ago, and now we’re here and getting a guy in there that works so hard and believes in what we do with a passion, it’s pretty special for us and him.”

Casey, 60, has over two decades of NBA experience, including eight seasons as a head coach – seven of them in Toronto. While he’s been to two All-Star Games as an assistant with the Seattle SuperSonics, back in 1996 and 1998, this will be his first time going as a frontman. He’ll also be the first Raptors coach to make the trip.

Earlier this month, the veteran coach was asked what that honour would mean to him but, true to character, he had one thing on his mind: winning.

“Nothing,” Casey replied. “Zero. Nothing at all. I haven’t thought about it. My whole thing right now is winning, winning the next game, winning the next play. I’m boring, I’m old, but that’s the way I have to think.”

Classic Casey. All business. Known for his old school, levelheaded approach, Casey is not easily satisfied.

Under his leadership, the Raptors have enjoyed the most successful stretch in team history. They’ve made four straight playoff appearances, advanced to the Conference Finals and won 50 games in back-to-back seasons – all franchise firsts. He’s the organization’s all-time leader in games coached, games won and winning percentage.

Still, one of his frequently used slogans remains, “We haven’t accomplished anything yet”. You can just imagine him uttering that phrase, or a variation of it, if the Raptors end up winning a ring. “We’ve only won one championship,” he would say, totally killing the vibe at the parade.

That’s what makes Casey who he is, who he’s always been. He’s a tireless worker that demands excellence from himself and his players. He’s managed to walk that very narrow line between being a players’ coach and a disciplinarian. He’s approachable and personable with his guys – like he is with the media and his peers – but he commands respect.

“He hasn’t changed one bit,” said DeRozan, who has played under Casey for seven of his nine seasons. “He still wears his hat on top of his head, still wears sweat suits, still wears the Seattle Seahawks shirt under his Raptor gear. No, he hasn’t changed much.”

In terms of his demeanor and his approach, no, he hasn’t changed much and it’s unlikely he ever will. However, it’s his willingness to learn and to adapt as a coach that’s allowed him to grow with his team over the years.

This season has been his finest work, fitting of the all-star recognition. When Masai Ujiri delivered his now famous “culture reset” speech in the aftermath of Toronto’s disappointing playoff exit last spring, most assumed Casey’s job was in jeopardy. Ujiri called for a change in philosophy and Casey convinced him he was the guy to make it happen.

Since coming to Toronto with the reputation for being more of a defensive guru, Casey has embraced the new NBA and everything that comes with it: the small lineups, the high-powered offences and all the three-point shooting – things he probably didn’t expect he’d be emphasizing when he broke into the league in the 90s.

With the assistance of his coaching staff, namely Nick Nurse, Casey spent the summer designing the team’s more modernized offensive system, predicated on ball movement and outside shooting.

It’s still a work in progress, particularly late in close games, but the early returns have been positive. Despite starting the season with virtually the same personnel, the Raptors have reinvented themselves. That they entered Sunday’s game ranked fifth in offence is notable, but they’ve had a top-10 offence in each of the last four years. The difference is how they’re doing it. They’re 12th in assists after ranking dead last in that category last year. They’re 10th in pace, up from 22nd. They’re taking the fifth-most threes.

There’s plenty of credit to go around, to be sure. DeRozan and Lowry have bought in, the young supporting cast has stepped up, but Casey and the rest of Toronto’s coaches deserve their due. Now they’re getting it.

“It’s great,” said Casey, the NBA’s fourth-longest tenured head coach, second longest in the East. “It’s a tribute to our coaches and our staff, our organization, but it’s not something I sit around and dream about or worry about. I’d much rather be on the beach somewhere and relax a little bit.”

It may not top his bucket list, but Casey acknowledges the value in representing the Raptors on a stage as big as all-star. When he took over they were an NBA afterthought. While they’ve come a long way in that regard, they’re still fighting for the respect and the recognition many in the organization feel the team doesn’t get. This will be the largest Raptor contingent ever in the main event, even if they’ll be on opposite sides.

Casey’s squad certainly won’t be lacking for compelling storylines. It features James and his former Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving, reunited for the first time since the trade that sent Irving to Boston over the summer, as well as another contentious pair in Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

Meanwhile, Casey will coach against DeRozan for the first time since Feb. 27, 2011, before he won the championship as an assistant with Dallas and took the job in Toronto that summer.

“It’s messed up,” DeRozan said. “I wish he was coaching us. I’m going to talk crazy trash to him for sure, crazy.”

“We’ll go right at him if that’s the case,” Casey joked in retort.