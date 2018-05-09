As far as he knows, Dwane Casey will stay on as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors.

"Nobody's told me any different and, until they do, I'm still here," Casey said at his end-of-season availability on Wednesday. "Nobody's changed my key lock."

Team president Masai Ujiri was effusive with praise for his coach, but offered a caveat.

"Coach Casey has been unbelievable for our organization," Ujiri said, but noted that "everything was under evaluation."

Ujiri would not offer anything concrete.

"I've said what I have to say about that," Ujiri said of the team's coaching situation. "I've said we're evaluating and I'm going to leave it at that."

Speculation has been rife that the Raptors would look to make a change behind the bench following a sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.

"It's part of the business," Casey said of the rumours. "I take it. I'm a big boy. I've been in it for years... It's part of the territory. I take it. I accept it. I'm not running from it... I'm an easy target... I don't feel sorry for myself."

Ujiri believes that he should shoulder blame for the playoffs exit.

"Forget all the other stuff you guys are talking about," Ujiri said. "It's on me. We'll get better...I put it on myself."

The availability comes on the same day that Casey was named Coach of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

This was the first time in 49 seasons that a number-one seed had been swept before the conference finals. It was also the third year in a row the Raptors have fallen to the Cavs in the playoffs – including sweeps in back-to-back years – and the fourth time in five seasons the Raptors haven’t advanced past the second round. Toronto’s record against LeBron James and the Cavaliers during that span is 2-12.

Now heading into his eighth season as Raptors coach, Casey’s 320 regular season wins are far and away the most in franchise history with Sam Mitchell in second place with 156 and Lenny Wilkens in third with 113. Casey also leads Raptors’ coaches in playoff appearances with five and guided the team to their first-ever Eastern Conference Final appearance in 2016.

They also set a regular-season franchise wins record this year with 59. In 558 games, Casey’s record with Toronto stands at 320-238, while his career record sits at 373-307.

Casey was hired as head coach in 2011 after serving as an assistant for the Dallas Mavericks under Rick Carlisle for three seasons. Casey is credited with helping shape the Mavs’ defence that allowed just 92.5 points per game in the 2010-11 playoffs on their way to a victory over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Prior to that, he served as head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves for two seasons and as an assistant with the Seattle SuperSonics (now Oklahoma City Thunder) for 11 seasons.

Casey took over for Canadian Jay Triano, who coached the club for two-plus seasons after taking over from Sam Mitchell. Mitchell’s four seasons and change were the second longest tenure in franchise history before Casey’s.