Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey wasn’t happy any of his four eligible players – OG Anunoby, Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam, and Fred VanVleet – were selected for the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend.

“I’m shocked,” Casey told reporters Thursday. “I’m totally shocked and upset about that. It blows my mind that our young guys weren’t selected for anything.”

Casey said it didn’t make sense to overlook young players on a winning team – the Raptors currently sit second in the Eastern Conference with a 32-14 record – who contribute to the team’s success.

“I’m very surprised and shocked that on a winning team that none of the young players – and its not like theyre sitting on the bench not playing, theyre contributing in a big way.”

Anunoby, the team’s first round pick this year, is averaging 6.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Siakam, in his second season with the Raptors, is averaging 6.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game

Poeltl, another second-year Raptor, is averaging 6.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

And VanVleet, also in his second season with the team, is averaging 7.2 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game.

The four have combined to miss just three games this season and are averaging between 17.6 and 21.5 minutes per game.

Casey gave a vote of confidence to his group of young players, and said he’ll have to start working on the assistant coaches, who vote on the players to get into the Rising Stars Challenge, around the league.

“Some of the guys that were on there, no disrespect, but I would take our guys over them any day. I thought I had the head coaches now I have to go and work with the assistant coaches to fight for votes.”