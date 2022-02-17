Canadian Cassie Sharpe captured the silver medal, while teammate Rachael Karker took bronze in women's freeski halfpipe at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Fellow Canadian Amy Fraser also qualified for the final and finished eighth at Genting Snow Park.

China’s Eileen Gu finished first, winning her second gold and third medal in Beijing.

Sharpe was the defending champion in the event after winning the gold medal in 2018 at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.