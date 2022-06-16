BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager.

The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season.

Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator.

Raiche began her pro football career as an intern with the CFL's Montreal Alouettes in 2015. She was promoted to coordinator of football administration before becoming the club's assistant GM in 2017.

She became the first woman to become a personnel executive post in the CFL since Jo-Anne Polak was hired as the Ottawa Rough Riders GM before the '89 season.

Raiche served as the Toronto Argonauts' director of football administration (2018-19) then joined the front office of the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers before heading to the NFL..

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Vikings interviewed Raiche for their vacant GM post, ultimately hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who'd previously been Cleveland's assistant GM.

