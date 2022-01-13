Reports: Vikings ask Eagles permission to speak with Raîche about GM post

The Minnesota Vikings have asked the Philadelphia Eagles permission to speak with Canadian Catherine Raîche regarding their vacant GM position, according to multiple reports.

Raîche, a Montreal native, is currently the Eagles' vice-president of football operations, a position she assumed prior to the 2021 season. The promotion made the Canadian the highest-ranking woman working in an NFL personnel department.

Raîche began her tenure with Philadelphia in 2019 as its football operations/player personnel co-ordinator.

Raîche began her pro football front-office career with the Montreal Alouettes in 2015 as an intern. In 2017, she became the club's assistant GM, becoming the only woman to hold that position at the time.

She later became the Toronto Argonauts' director of football administration (2018-19).

Raîche completed her law degree at the University of Sherbrooke while also earning a Master's degree in tax. She practised law for the Quebec Bar Association before entering professional sports in 2015.

