CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Sam Dekker could be out a month with a sprained left ankle.

Dekker got hurt during the third quarter of Cleveland's 102-100 loss at Orlando on Monday night. Dekker underwent further tests Tuesday that revealed the sprain. The Cavaliers said he will begin rehab and be sidelined for approximately two to four weeks.

Dekker's injury is another blow to the Cavaliers, who are 1-9 this season. Cleveland recently changed coaches and is expected to be without All-Star forward Kevin Love for at least six weeks. Love underwent foot surgery last week.

Dekker has made five starts in his first season with the Cavaliers, who acquired him in August in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. He's averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Cleveland hosts Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

