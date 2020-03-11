CALGARY — Cavalry FC has acquired Robert Boskovic from Toronto FC on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old centre back from Mississauga, Ont., played more than 50 games for Toronto FC 2 prior to being loaned to the Ottawa Fury in the USL Championship last season.

Boskovic was named the U Sports rookie of the year with the Ryerson Rams in 2016 before signing professionally with TFC 2 in 2017.

"Robert is a great defensive addition to our group, adding cover and competition to the left side of our defence," Cavalry coach and GM Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said in a statement. "What excites me is that he is another young Canadian with a big upside. At only 21 years old, he has already banked 60-plus professional appearances and still has a massive ceiling to grow further as a player, which we hope our club is the perfect environment for."

The Canadian Premier League kicks off its second season on April 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.