DUNEDIN, Fla. — Cavan Biggio homered and scored three times as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 in pre-season baseball action Saturday afternoon.

Starter Robbie Ray pitched four scoreless innings as five Toronto pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout.

Biggio hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning off Baltimore reliever Ashton Goudeau.

Alejandro Kirk had two hits for the Blue Jays, who improved to 7-5-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021.