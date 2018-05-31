Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love has completed concussion protocol and will be available to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors Thursday night.

The 29-year-old suffered the head injury in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics and was forced to miss Game 7.

Love is averaging 13.9 points, 10 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 17 games this postseason. He averaged 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds over 59 games during a trying regular season, his fourth in Cleveland.