Cavs strike first on deadline day, ship out Thomas in blockbuster deal

With the Cleveland Cavalier using the NBA Trade Deadline to overhaul their roster, here's a breakdown of who's been reportedly moved and who remains on the roster from Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Remaining:

LeBron James

Tristan Thompson

J.R. Smith

Jeff Green

Kyle Korver

Cedi Osman

Kevin Love (injured)

Ante Zizic (didn't play vs. Minnesota)

Jose Calderon (didn't play vs. Minnesota)

John Holland (didn't play vs. Minnesota)

Lendon Perrantes (didn't play vs. Minnesota)

Traded:

Isaiah Thomas

Jae Crowder

Derrick Rose

Channing Frye

Dwyane Wade (didn't play vs. Minnesota)

Iman Shumpert (didn't play vs. Minnesota)

Acquired:

Rodney Hood

George Hill

Jordan Clarkson

Larry Nance

