25m ago
Cavs roster breakdown: Who's out, who's left?
TSN.ca Staff
Cavs strike first on deadline day, ship out Thomas in blockbuster deal
With the Cleveland Cavalier using the NBA Trade Deadline to overhaul their roster, here's a breakdown of who's been reportedly moved and who remains on the roster from Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Remaining:
LeBron James
Tristan Thompson
J.R. Smith
Jeff Green
Kyle Korver
Cedi Osman
Kevin Love (injured)
Ante Zizic (didn't play vs. Minnesota)
Jose Calderon (didn't play vs. Minnesota)
John Holland (didn't play vs. Minnesota)
Lendon Perrantes (didn't play vs. Minnesota)
Traded:
Isaiah Thomas
Jae Crowder
Derrick Rose
Channing Frye
Dwyane Wade (didn't play vs. Minnesota)
Iman Shumpert (didn't play vs. Minnesota)
Acquired:
Rodney Hood
George Hill
Jordan Clarkson
Larry Nance
