The NBA announced that Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson has been fined $25,000 for failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his altercation with Golden State Warriors' forward/centre Draymond Green in the Cavs' Game 1 loss against the Warriors.

The incident occurred with 2.6 seconds remaining in overtime of the Warriors’ 124-114 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday at Oracle Arena.

Thompson’s Flagrant 2, which was assessed for his actions in contesting a jump shot by Warriors guard Shaun Livingston, was downgraded to a Flagrant 1 upon league office review. The foul occurred directly prior to Thompson’s interaction with Green.

The Cavaliers trail the Warriors 1-0 in the NBA Finals and will look to rebound in Game 2 on Sunday.