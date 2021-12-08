LAVAL, Que. — Cayden Primeau made 39 saves and Kevin Roy had the game-winning goal and an assist as the Laval Rocket edged the Manitoba Moose 3-2 in American Hockey League action Wednesday.

Alex Belzile and Mattias Norlinder also scored for the Rocket (10-9-2), who have a four-game point streak (3-0-1).

Jeff Malott and David Gustafsson scored for the Moose (13-7-1), while Mikhail Berdin stopped 23 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.