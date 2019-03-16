ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with the Broncos, reuniting with Denver coach Vic Fangio, who was his defensive co-ordinator in Chicago.

Callahan is the second unrestricted free agent defensive back Denver has signed in free agency, joining former Houston Texans hard-hitter Kareem Jackson in the "No Fly Zone" Version 2.0.

Callahan joined the Bears as a college free agent out of Rice University in 2015 and has 122 tackles, four sacks, four interceptions, 20 pass breakups and a forced fumble in four NFL seasons.

He started 10 games and appeared in three more with the Bears last season when he posted a career-best 45 tackles to go with two sacks, two interceptions and six pass breakups. He allowed just one touchdown.

The Broncos also re-signed tight end Jeff Heuerman, one of their own unrestricted free agents, to a two-year, $9 million contract Friday.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL