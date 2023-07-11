CEBL’s top two scorers to meet in Winnipeg as Sea Bears host Rattlers The Winnipeg Sea Bears (-148) are set to open a three-game homestand tonight with a date against the Saskatchewan Rattlers (+108) at the Canada Life Centre on TSN at 8:00 pm ET. TSN.ca Staff

The game will also be available for streaming on TSN+, CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, and on the CEBL Mobile app available on iOS and Android devices.



Tonight’s game will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between Justin Wright-Foreman and Teddy Allen—the top two scorers in the CEBL.



While Wright-Foreman has been putting up close to 30 points (29.4) through 11 games this season, Winnipeg has taken the first two meetings of the year between these two teams.



Teddy Allen, who is averaging 25.6 points per game, put up 29 and 22 points in games against the Rattlers on June 9 and 23 respectively. Wright-Foreman countered with 34 and 22 points in those earlier matchups.



Allen has also had relied on a stronger supporting cast to help shoulder the workload—allowing the Sea Bears to hold the top spot in the western conference heading into tonight’s game.



EJ Anosike is nearly averaging a double-double—18.2 points and 7.9 rebounds—through 14 games this year, and Jelani Watson-Gayle has averaged 13.9 points and shot better than 50 per cent from three off the bench.



Winnipeg native Chad Posthumus is leading the CEBL in offensive rebounds (61), and as a team, the Sea Bears are averaging a CEBL-best 15 offensive boards per game. Winnipeg also holds the advantage over total rebounds per game (42.9) over the Rattlers (39.5).



Saskatchewan is riding a three-game losing streak and sit in last place in the western conference.



However, the Rattlers showed fight in their last game on July 5: a 89-88 loss to the eastern conference-leading Ottawa BlackJacks.



In interim head coach Tanner Massey’s debut, Jermel Kennedy scored a game-high 26 points and shot 66 per cent from the field as a late rally to snap the streak fell just short.



As a team, Saskatchewan shot 44 per cent from the field, and Massey credited his offence for putting the Rattlers in a position to win the game.



“The resiliency and our flow on offence, I thought was better,” Massey said after the game. “Guys were getting shots in areas that they were ready to shoot from, we just got to convert. “



If the Rattlers want to pull off the upset, they will need to neutralize Posthumus, Anosike, and Allen—who is racking up 8.5 rebounds per game—on the boards. Forwards Julian Roche and Marquis Collins—who has stepped into the starting lineup with Malik Belenvi sidelined on injured reserve—will be expected to hold down the fort in the paint.



Roche is averaging a little over 6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 14 minutes played off the bench. Collins, a Chester, Pennsylvania native, scored 6 points and 5 boards in his first start of the season on July 5.



The Rattlers will also have to continue getting the long ball to fall. Saskatchewan is knocking down almost 11 three pointers per game, the highest rate in the CEBL. Wright-Foreman is averaging a little over 4 threes per game.



After tonight’s game, Saskatchewan will head to Edmonton on July 13 to conclude their quick roadtrip. Winnipeg will return home for a date with the Montréal Alliance on July 14.



