21h ago
The Edmonton Stingers had Tuesday's season opener circled on the calendar a few months ago, determined and motivated to knock off a provincial rival that gave them nothing but headaches last year.
More
You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
21h ago
The Edmonton Stingers had Tuesday's season opener circled on the calendar a few months ago, determined and motivated to knock off a provincial rival that gave them nothing but headaches last year.
May 21
The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada’s largest professional sports league with 10 teams across six provinces, launches its sixth season Tuesday as Opening Week powered by Neo Financial begins.
May 21
Game one of the CEBL has season arrived and it’s a Battle of Alberta as the Calgary Surge welcome the Edmonton Stingers to Scotiabank Saddledome at 9:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. local on Tuesday.
May 14
The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that they have signed Donovan Williams.
May 9
The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday the signing of American guard Jacob Evans III. The 6’4” Cincinnati alumni played two seasons in the NBA from 2018 - 20 primarily with the Golden State Warriors.
May 9
The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that the club signed 6-foot-5 Dallas, Texas-native Jalen Harris for the 2024 season.
May 9
A long-serving NBA big man is going to make Winnipeg his home this summer. The Winnipeg Sea Bears are excited to announce the signing of 7-foot centre, and former first-round NBA draft pick, Byron Mullens ahead of the 2024 Canadian Elite Basketball League season.
May 7
The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League announced Tuesday they have signed the 2023 CEBL Canadian Player of the Year, Kadre Gray.
May 3
The Scarborough Shooting Stars announced Friday that they have signed Jackson Rowe. The 6-foot-7 forward recently played for Santa Cruz of the NBA G League where he averaged 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.2 steals in 30 minutes per game through 49 games.
May 1
The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that they have re-signed American Kyree Walker.
May 1
The Montréal Alliance proudly announces the return of Ahmed Hill for the upcoming 2024 season of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). Hill, a shooting guard, will return to the Alliance for a second consecutive season.
Apr 29
The Winnipeg Sea Bears have bolstered their frontcourt with the signing of an NBA G League All-Star. The Sea Bears are pleased to announce the signing of Darius Days, a 6-foot-7 forward who recently completed his second season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League.
Apr 26
The CEBL's Scarborough Shooting Stars have announced the re-signing of forward Kalif Young. The Toronto native averaged 8.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 24 games last season.
Apr 26
The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday the signing of American Guard Brandon Sampson for the upcoming 2024 CEBL season.
Apr 25
The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that the club signed 6-foot-3 California-native Elijah Harkless for the 2024 season.
Apr 25
The Vancouver Bandits announced Thursday that the club has signed 6-foot-4 guard and former Winnipeg Sea Bear Glen Yang for its upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC).
Apr 24
The Calgary Surge have signed six-foot-five guard Mathieu Kamba for the 2024 season, the team announced Wednesday.
Apr 18
The Vancouver Bandits announced Thursday that the club has signed Portland Trail Blazers and Rip City Remix experienced guard Taze Moore for the club’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC).
Apr 18
Tyrell Vernon will be the next head coach of the Calgary Surge and lead the team for the 2024 season, the team announced Thursday.
Apr 16
The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that Devan Blair has been named the second head coach in team history.
Apr 12
The Vancouver Bandits announced Friday that the club has re-signed 2024 U SPORTS most valuable player Diego Maffia for the club’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC).
Apr 11
Thirty Canadian student-athletes from U SPORTS, CCAA selected over three rounds.
Apr 9
The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that the Winnipeg Sea Bears, in collaboration with the Province of Manitoba and City of Winnipeg, have secured hosting rights for the league’s 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25).
Apr 3
The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and Stingers Entertainment Group announced Wednesday that Ravinder Minhas and Manjit Minhas have become partners of the CEBL and the Edmonton Stingers.
Mar 28
The Calgary Surge have signed Malcolm Duvivier for the 2024 season, the team announced Wednesday.
Mar 28
The Niagara River Lions announced today the signing of 6’7 Canadian, Elijah Lufile. The 26-year old power forward from Milton, Ontario is currently playing for Joensuun Kataja of the Korisliiga, Finland’s first division league, where he is averaging 12.9 points and 1.4 assists, while leading the team with 10.2 rebounds.
Mar 22
The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday the signing of guard Mike Nuga for the 2024 season. Nuga, a former NCAA Division I athlete at Kent State and UNLV, played two seasons for the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2022 and 2023.
Mar 21
The Niagara River Lions today announced the signing of 6’7 Canadian forward, Nathan Cayo. Cayo, a 26 year-old from Montreal, Quebec averaged 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists during the 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season playing for the Montreal Alliance.
Mar 20
The Calgary Surge have re-signed Stef Smith for the 2024 season, the team announced Wednesday.
Mar 20
The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) have re-signed American forward Zane Waterman, the team announced Wednesday.
Mar 19
The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday the signing of South Sudanese-American Forward Peter Jok for the upcoming 2024 CEBL season.
Mar 19
The Montréal Alliance is pleased to announce the signing of Maxime Boursiquot for the 2024 season of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). A six-foot-five forward, Boursiquot played the 2022 and 2023 CEBL seasons with the Ottawa BlackJacks.
Mar 13
The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday the signing of 6’8” American forward Kameron Chatman to the 2024 roster. Chatman, a two-year member of the Scarborough Shooting Stars, has averaged double-digit points in his CEBL career and brings forward scoring and depth to the roster.
Mar 13
The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday they have re-signed forward Prince Oduro, their all-time leader in rebounding and shot blocking.
Mar 12
The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that beginning in 2024, the newly rebranded and expanded ‘CEBL Draft’ will serve as the league’s annual entry draft for eligible Canadian U SPORTS and Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) student-athletes. Results of the 2024 CEBL Draft will be announced Thursday, April 11.
Mar 8
Mar 7
Mar 7
Aug 11
Feb 29
Feb 28
Feb 28
Feb 20
Feb 20
Feb 16
Feb 7
Jan 23
Oct 27
Aug 26
Aug 23