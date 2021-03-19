Celtic's interim manager John Kennedy says his team has decided against giving Rangers a guard of honour on Sunday in the next edition of the Old Firm derby.

"It's not about lacking class - it's nothing like that, because we're a club who always show class and dignity and do what's right," Kennedy said.

Kennedy cites Rangers' decision not to give one to Celtic in 2019 as the reason.

"I don't think such a fuss was made about it and I don't see it as a big issue," Kennedy said of 2019. "Ultimately this same group of players went in as champions and didn't get the respect at that time if you want to call it that. They're the same players who've been asked to stand there, so we've decided as a group we'll just focus on the game and put that to bed."

Steven Gerrard's Rangers earned their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade earlier this month when Celtic failed to beat Dundee United, giving the Ibrox side an insurmountable lead atop the table. Celtic had won the previous nine straight titles.

The guard of honour is a traditional distinction in European football given to a team that captures a title before the final game of the season. In each game played following the title victory, the opposition normally forms two lines and claps for the champions as they enter the pitch.

Rangers sit 20 points ahead of second-place Celtic heading into Sunday's match.