BOSTON — The Celtics signed free agent centre Greg Monroe in their lone move at the trade deadline on Thursday.

Monroe was waived last week by Phoenix after being traded from Milwaukee in November. He is averaging 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds this season.

He was originally selected by the Detroit Pistons with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 draft.

Monroe averaged at least 15 points in five consecutive seasons from 2011-12 to 2015-16.

