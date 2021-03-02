Auston Matthews was back in the middle of his familiar line on Tuesday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs centre was back as a full participant at practice - in between Joe Thornton and Mitch Marner - after having missed the last two games with a wrist injury.

The Leafs are set to finish up a three-game set at Rogers Arena against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night with Matthews, the league's leading goal scorer with 18, appearing primed for a return to action. Matthews incurred his injury during last Wednesday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames.

The team was without one regular on Tuesday, though, with William Nylander absent. The 24-year-old Nylander has four goals and five points in his last three games.

#Leafs lines at practice:



Thornton-Matthews-Marner

Petan*-Tavares-Kerfoot

Hyman-Engvall-Mikheyev

Vesey-Boyd-Spezza

Agostino-Barabanov



*in grey; Nylander placeholder?



Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Bogosian

Liljegren-Lehtonen



Hutchinson

Andersen

Woll — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) March 2, 2021

Nic Petan, in a grey jersey, skated on a line with John Tavares and Alex Kerfoot, potentially as a fill-in for Nylander.

Jack Campbell has emerged and appears to be waiting on the bench now. Perhaps getting some work in after practice concludes. pic.twitter.com/KpkiOdbomT — David Alter (@dalter) March 2, 2021

Goaltender Jack Campbell, who didn't dress in Monday night's 3-0 win over the Oilers, also missed practice, but came out following the main session.

After missing 10 games with a lower-body injury, Campbell returned to action on Saturday night in a 30-save, 4-0 shutout of the Oilers.

Winners of three straight and seven of their last 10, the Leafs hold an eight-point lead over the Oilers atop the North Division standings with the NHL's best record on 36 points.