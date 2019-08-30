MIAMI — Centre-guard Evan Boehm has been traded by the Colts to the Dolphins for a conditional 2020 draft pick.

Miami also traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to the Vikings for guard Danny Isidora, who made three starts in two seasons with Minnesota. Isidora was a three-year starter at the University of Miami.

Boehm, a fourth-year pro, has 13 career NFL starts. He was a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2016.

Two rookie guards, Michael Deiter and undrafted Shaq Calhoun, ended the exhibition season atop the Dolphins' depth chart.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL