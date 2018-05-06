Cespedes leaves after one inning with hip tightness

NEW YORK — Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes left a game against Colorado after one inning because of tightness in his right hip.

Cespedes made contact with a short padded fence while reaching into the stands to catch Gerardo Parra's popup that ended the top of the first Sunday. Cespedes singled in the bottom half, went to third on Asdrubal Cabrera's single and scored on Todd Frazier's sacrifice fly.

Brandon Nimmo replaced Cespedes at the start of the second inning.

Cespedes is hitting .246 with seven homers and 26 RBIs in 32 games.

