CF Montreal has acquired defender Fernando Alvarez via permanent transfer from C.F. Pachuca of Liga MX, the team announced on Friday. Alvarez has agreed to a three-season contract through the 2025 season, including option years in 2026 and 2027.

“We are delighted to welcome Fernando to the Club,” said Vice-President and Chief Sporting Officer Olivier Renard. “He is a player who stood out this summer at the U20 World Cup in Argentina as one of the tournament’s best central defenders. In addition to the advantage of his American citizenship, he has a solid physical frame with the ability to quickly restart play.”

The 19-year-old made his Liga MX debut in Oct. 2021 and Álvarez featured in three matches with C.F. Pachuca U23 this summer.

He is eligible to represent the USA, Colombia and Mexico national teams. He has received call-ups to Mexico's U16 and U18 teams as well as Colombia's U20 team.