MONTREAL — CF Montréal has acquired Italian defender Gabriele Corbo on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 MLS season.

The 21-year-old Corbo spent one season with Ascoli in Serie B on loan from Bologna FC. The central defender appeared in 14 games in the Italian second division and made one Coppa Italia start.

“We are delighted to have Gabriele on board for the upcoming season," CF Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said Sunday in a release. "He is a right-footed defender who can play in both a three-man and a four-man defence."

Corbo made his pro debut with Spezia Calcio in 2018. In international play, he has featured for Italy's U17, U18, U19 and U20 teams.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2021.