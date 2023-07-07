CF Montreal looks to continue playoff push against visiting Atlanta United

MONTREAL — CF Montreal looks to rekindle its dominance at home as it continues its playoff push Saturday against Atlanta United.

Montreal (8-10-2) has established Stade Saputo as one of Major League Soccer’s premier fortresses. Before a 1-0 loss to New York City FC last week, Montreal tied a 23-year-old record for most consecutive home wins without conceding a goal (six in MLS, eight in all competitions) and held the second-best home record in MLS.

Atlanta (8-5-8) has lost just one of its last nine games but has struggled away from home with just eight points from 10 road games this season. Despite the offensive heroics of Giorgos Giakoumakis, Thiago Almada, and the league’s second-most potent attack, the club has been weighed down by 35 goals conceded in just 21 games.

“Atlanta is a team with a lot of individual quality and who is constantly investing millions to be fighting for the MLS Cup so it’s going to be a very complicated game,” said head coach Hernan Losada. “We also have to rebuild our home reputation. It came to an end last game but we will go again in front of our fans.”

The game against Atlanta will be the first of three that Montreal will play in the next week, all against opponents in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Following United, who are just six points ahead of Montreal, will be the Chicago Fire and Charlotte FC, who currently sit three points and one point behind Montreal respectively.

“Getting points on the road and playing Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday is tough but we have to try,” said defender Joel Waterman. “We have to make sure that during this last sequence before that break in the season with Leagues Cup, we take maximum points. I want nine points, but we have to focus on Atlanta first.”

Maximizing points during a congested run of crucial games is something that Montreal has grown accustomed to this season. When scheduled to play 11 games in all competitions over the span of 36 days, the club amassed an impressive 19 points, helping it climb out of the league’s basement and into eighth in the conference.

Given that Montreal’s attack has stagnated of late and star forward Romell Quioto is still out with a long-term hamstring injury, the club has brought in significant reinforcements. Once the MLS transfer window officially opened July 5, Montreal added forward Kwadwo Opoku from Los Angeles FC in exchange for just under US$2 million in general allocation money over the next three years.

“Picking up a player of (Opoku’s) character, scores goals and stuff like that just shows we can be a better team than how we’re performing. It also adds to the depth of the squad so it adds competition,” said midfielder Bryce Duke, who signed with LAFC the same year as Opoku, with the two growing close over two years.

“He’s just an overall great guy, super humble and just someone that anyone can get along with. I think he’s a great addition on the field and off it.”

The 21-year-old Ghanaian has already amassed an impressive resumé, helping LAFC capture the rare Supporter’s Shield and MLS Cup double while contributing eight goals and four assists last season.

It is unclear if he will be on the bench for the game against Atlanta but has begun training with his new team this Friday.

Montreal should also see the return of midfielder and captain Samuel Piette to the bench on Saturday. He has not played since April 1 with an adductor injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.