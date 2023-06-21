CF Montreal make it eight in a row at home with win over Nashville SC

CF Montreal won their eighth consecutive home game in all competitions, beating Nashville SC 1-0 at Stade Saputo on Wednesday night.

Bryce Duke scored the lone goal for Montreal (7-9-1) in the 27th minute, ending Nashville’s 10-game unbeaten run.

It's the first time Montreal has ever beaten Nashville in MLS play after losing four times and drawing twice to the Tennessee side prior to Wednesday night.

Montreal also made history by becoming the first team since the Kansas City Wizards in 2000 to win six consecutive home games in Major League Soccer action without conceding a goal.

“Keeping a clean sheet is always something to be proud of especially against a team with this much quality,” said head coach Hernan Losada. “Keeping a clean sheet is a group effort and it’s something we’re very happy about. The crowd is always great, it was a good feeling to give them this.”

Nashville (10-3-5) began the game in its standard low block, deploying two banks of four behind its strikers, conceding possession and looking for a counterattack.

However, Montreal’s consistent pressure snuffed out any opportunity for Nashville to hit back, allowing the hosts to find the lead at the half-hour mark.

“In the beginning (of the season), it was tough because we were not connected, but now we’re much more so,” said captain Victor Wanyama. “Playing a team like Nashville, they’re always looking to play off transition and that was the key. We cut that off and hurt them with the goal.”

After winning the ball deep in the opposing half again, Montreal was able to combine and create space before Nashville could regain its defensive shape.

Sunusi Ibrahim was played through on goal but decided against shooting. He instead cut the ball back to the edge of the penalty area, where a waiting Duke powered the ball into the bottom corner.

It's the 11th time in all competitions that Montreal has scored first, having won each time.

“You can’t underestimate how difficult it is to play against a low block. No spaces, and still we found ways. You move the ball quick and change point of attack,” said Losada. “For the first half, it was up to us to find solutions and I think we found much better solutions than the ones they had against us.”

Down a goal, Nashville emerged from its defensive shell and commanded more of the ball. Nashville nearly equalized two minutes into the second half, but Jacob Shaffelburg skied a point-blank shot following a disastrous giveaway from Montreal defender Rudy Camacho.

Nashville continued to press, this time forcing a last-ditch save from Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choinière when Taylor Washington was found by star striker Hany Mukhtar alone in the penalty area during a counterattack.

It was the first time Mukhtar influenced the game after staying quiet during the entire first half.

“If we shut him down, we have a good chance of winning. I think we mollified his chances and he had to drop to get the ball into his own half and we’re OK if he gets it there,” said defender Joel Waterman, who was tasked with keeping the reigning league MVP and Golden Boot winner at bay for the majority of the game.

“If we have to sit back, we kind of have to sit back and I’m OK with that, but if we’re on the front foot and get more quality chances then I think we’ll make it a lot easier for everybody, especially our back line and (goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois).”

Despite those intentions, Nashville continued to knock at the door and press deep into Montreal’s defensive third.

As both teams traded chances, it was Montreal’s turn to batten down the hatches defensively in the final 15 minutes. With substitutions reinforcing the backline, Montreal also extended its home clean-sheet streak to eight games.

Both teams play again on June 24 with Montreal heading on the road to Charlotte FC while Nashville will be in Columbus to face the Crew.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.