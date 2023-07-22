CF Montreal salvages win after beating Pumas in Leagues Cup penalties

MONTREAL — A dramatic last-minute comeback from Pumas Unam that tied the match 2-2 and forced a penalty shootout wasn't enough for the visitors as CF Montreal opened their Leagues Cup account, winning 4-2 on penalties and securing an advantage to qualify for the round of 32.

Bryce Duke and Mathieu Choinière were the first-half goal scorers for Montreal, while Gabriel Fernandez and Emanuel Montejano scored for Pumas.

With both teams employing a direct and counterattacking style of play, the game was wide open right from kickoff. As both teams shared waves of attack, Montreal appeared to find the most penetration, forcing Pumas back into their defensive shell.

It took just over 20 minutes for Montreal to find their breakthrough. After a long stint of possession, Duke picked out the bottom corner and placed a perfect shot from outside the penalty area just out of reach of Pumas goalkeeper Gil Alcala, giving Montreal the lead.

Montreal doubled their lead and set the Stade Saputo crowd into raptures from a set piece just before the break. After winning a foul in a dangerous spot, Choinière sent a cross into the penalty are that avoided any header attempts, confusing Alcala and finding its way into the back of the net.

At the start of the second half, Pumas began pressing and looking for a way back into the game. As Montreal continued to absorb pressure and reject the visitor’s attacks, the game grew increasingly physical. Fouls and confrontations grew exponentially as the game winded down. There was also a mass confrontation following the shootout.

After pushing for the entire second half, Pumas finally managed to pull one back in the 87th minute through a spectacular volley from Fernandez. As the pressure mounted, a scramble in the Montreal penalty area led to jumping on a loose ball in injury time, completing the comeback.

As per Leagues Cup rules, group stage games that are tied after 90 minutes go straight to a penalty shootout.

In the penalties for Pumas, Adrian Aldrete missed, Gabriel Fernandez scored, Cesar Huerta scored, and Jorge Ruvalcaba was stopped.

For Montreal, Rudy Camachoscored, Choinière scored, Gabriele Corbo scored and Lassi Lappalainen scored.

NEXT UP

Both teams will play their final match of the group stage against D.C. United. Montreal will play the United on Wednesday, while Pumas will play the United next Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2023.