MONTREAL — CF Montreal has signed goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to a three-year extension through the 2026 season, the club announced Tuesday.

The extension includes an option year in 2027. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sirois, a homegrown player, joined Montreal's academy in 2015 before signing with the senior team in 2020.

With fellow 'keeper James Pantemis injured early in the season, Sirois took over the club's No. 1. He's started in 21 games for Montreal so far this season and earned nine clean sheets.

Before making his first Major League Soccer start, the 22-year-old from Saint-Hubert, Que., played two seasons with the Canadian Premier League's Valour FC in Winnipeg.

He was named CPL goalkeeper of the year in 2021.

"Jonathan is the prototypical player reflecting what the club wants to produce within our academy,” Montreal vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a statement.

"He has followed the planned path, demonstrating patience, hard work and the right mindset for the club. It is a well-deserved contract extension. It is now up to him to continue his development.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023.