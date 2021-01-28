CF Montreal traded defender Jukka Raitala to Minnesota United FC on Thursday in exchange for the rights to midfielder Andrew Booth and a conditional amount of general allocation money.

We get: the rights of Raitala



Montreal gets: the rights of 2020 SuperDraft draftee Andrew Booth — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) January 28, 2021

Montreal signed Raitala, whose contract ended in 2020 and was supposed to go through the re-entry draft, to a deal in December.

Booth was selected 96th overall (fourth round) in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.