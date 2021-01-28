1h ago
Montreal trades Raitala to Minnesota United
CF Montreal traded defender Jukka Raitala to Minnesota United FC on Thursday in exchange for the rights to midfielder Andrew Booth and a conditional amount of general allocation money.
TSN.ca Staff
Impact change name to Club De Foot Montreal
VIDEO SIGN OUT
CF Montreal traded defender Jukka Raitala to Minnesota United FC on Thursday in exchange for the rights to midfielder Andrew Booth and a conditional amount of general allocation money.
We get: the rights of Raitala— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) January 28, 2021
Montreal gets: the rights of 2020 SuperDraft draftee Andrew Booth
Montreal signed Raitala, whose contract ended in 2020 and was supposed to go through the re-entry draft, to a deal in December.
Booth was selected 96th overall (fourth round) in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.