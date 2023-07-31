MONTREAL — CF Montreal traded defender Rudy Camacho to the Columbus Crew for US$400,000 in general allocation money on Monday.

Camacho was consistently in Montreal's starting 11 this season, having played in 20 of 23 Major League Soccer games.

The 32-year-old from France signed with Montreal in 2018, making the move from Belgian First Division A club Waasland-Beveren, and won the team's defensive player of the year award in 2021.

Last year, Montreal re-signed Camacho to a two-year contract through the end of this season.

Camacho made 128 MLS appearances (126 starts) over his six seasons in Montreal and scored seven goals.

“CF Montreal thanks Rudy for his six years of service to the cub,” said vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard in a statement. “We wish him success in this next chapter of his career.”

He now rejoins former CF Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy, who left to join Columbus last off-season.

Camacho is the Crew's latest addition after trading for midfielder Julian Gressel from the Vancouver Whitecaps 10 days ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31.