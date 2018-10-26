A media report surfaced earlier this week that Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel was "hated" within the team's locker room.

The Alouettes quarterback called the report false on Thursday and now a CFL agent is backing him up.

"I have never heard that from any of my guys. They like him. They think he’s a good guy,” an anonymous agent told TSN CFL Insider Dave Naylor.

“I come in today and a couple guys come up to me and shake my hand and look me in the eye, and they’re like, ‘Just so you know, we don’t hate you,’" Manziel said Thursday. "It’s hard for me because my wife is – I don’t read many articles because I know what it’s like inside the building – and my wife is bringing it to me and she’s kind of like, ‘What are you doing at work? Are you messing around or what are you doing?’ And I don’t think people really understand that I come to work every day, I put a lot of time into this, this report and this bull [expletive] that it affects my life and it affects how people perceive me.

“I come in here to work every day, I treat my guys in the locker room with respect. There’s not one person in that locker room that I don’t call a friend. So ask the guys, if you really get a chance to ask around ask the guys and see what they have to say. I have great friends on this team that I care about and will have lifelong friendships with. So whoever is out there spreading the negative things like that they’re absolutely wrong and you can ask around this locker room and find out about it, I guarantee you that.”

Manziel has continuously stated his desire to remain with the Alouettes next season and has said that despite poor results for the team, he's using this season to develop as a CFL quarterback. The 25-year-old is 0-6 as a starter this season and has completed 95 of 146 pass attempts for 1,092 yards with three touchdowns and seven interceptions

"I sit here and I take it a day at a time with where I'm at and what's going on and the reality of the situation, and that is I signed a two-year contract with the CFL,"Manziel told TSN Radio 1050 Toronto last week. "I signed an entry-level deal that is a one and a one, so obviously we'll be back next year and I'm excited for that opportunity and welcoming that full year of having an off-season and having a full training camp of getting the reps and having a team next year that I will have an opportunity to work with, other than getting six or seven games here throughout the season.

"I'm looking to get some continuity and consistency with the guys that we'll have under contract coming into next year and making sure that we don't let everything from the end of this year to go dormant until next training camp and make sure that we're on our stuff in the off-season and we're working because I feel like that's the true measure of a good team. It's getting your guys together and making sure it's ingrained throughout the off-season to make a run that we want to make next year."

The Alouettes will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday in their second last game of the regular season. The game is rematch of last week's contest, when Manziel was pulled in favour of backup Antonio Pipkin for the Hail Mary attempt on the final down.