TORONTO — The CFL has announced that 10 individuals have returned a positive test for COVID-19.

The league says in a statement that it has administered approximately 6,000 tests to "Tier 1 personnel," which includes players, coaches and support staff.

CFL teams open training camp Saturday and the league is scheduled to kick off a 14-game regular season Aug. 5. The league's 2020 season was cancelled due to the global pandemic.

The CFL says five of the positive tests occurred before the individuals travelled to their respective CFL markets. The league adds that all five individuals won't be allowed to travel.

The league says anyone testing positive can't join a team or will be removed from team activities. Upon the positive result, the individual is isolated or quarantined in accordance with the CFL return-to-play protocol, as well as those established by the Public Health Agency of Canada and local authorities.

The league says it will continue to provide updates on tests administered to first-tier personnel, but it won't identify either affected individuals or clubs as a matter of policy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2021.