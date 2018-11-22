Keep up to date with the latest from the CFL Awards from Grey Cup Week in Edmonton. Here are the winners so far:

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Winner: Adam Bighill

Linebacker Adam Bighill of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was named the CFL's top defensive player Thursday night.

The five-foot-10, 230-pound Bighill was honoured at the CFL's awards banquet.

Voting was conducted by member of the Football Reporters of Canada and the nine CFL head coaches.

It's the second time Bighill has won the award, claiming it also in 2015 while he was with the B.C. Lions.

Bighill, of Montesano, Wash., had 105 tackles, four sacks two interceptions and a CFL-high four forced fumbles in his first season with Winnipeg.

Bighill anchored a defence that finished tied for first in the league with 49 takeaways, second in points allowed (23.3 per game) and tied for the second-fewest yards allowed per play (6.0). The Bombers also ended the season with a turnover ratio of plus-13.

Bighill becomes the fifth Bomber to win the award and first since Jovan Johnson in 2011. He's also the ninth player to win the honour on multiple occasions.

Hamilton linebacker Larry Dean, who also recorded 105 tackles, was the finalist.

Runner-up: Larry Dean

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

Winner: Lewis Ward - Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward was named the CFL's top special-teams player Thursday night.

Lewis was honoured at the league's awards banquet and earlier received the CFL's top rookie honour.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

Ward made 51-of-52 field goals (league-record 98.1 per cent), including a pro football-record 48 straight that will carry over into 2019.

The native of Kingston, Ont., accumulated 169 points this season for Ottawa, which faces the Calgary Stampeders in the Grey Cup on Sunday.

B.C. Lions kicker Ty Long was the other finalist.

Runner-up: Ty Long - BC Lions

Most Outstanding Rookie

Winner: Lewis Ward - Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward was named the CFL's top rookie Thursday night.

Lewis was honoured at the league's awards banquet.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

Ward made 51-of-52 field goals (league-record 98.1 per cent), including a pro football-record 48 straight that will carry over into 2019.

The native of Kingston, Ont., accumulated 169 points this season for Ottawa, which faces the Calgary Stampeders in the Grey Cup on Sunday.

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert was the finalist. He was the club's receiving leader with 62 catches for 764 yards and four TDs.

Runner-up: Jordan Williams-Lambert - Saskatchewan Roughriders

Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman

Winner: Stanley Bryant Jr. - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Stanley Bryant of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was named the CFL's top lineman Thursday night.

Bryant was honoured at the league's awards banquet.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

It's the second straight year that Bryant has won the honour. He's the first to do so since Montreal's Scott Flory (2008-09).

The six-foot-five, 311-pound Bryant led another solid season for Winnipeg's offensive line. Not only did Andrew Harris run for a league-high 1,390 yards but the Bombers scored a CFL-best 53 offensive touchdowns and allowed 36 sacks, tied for third-fewest in the league.

Guard Brandon Revenberg of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was the East's finalist.

Runner-up: Brandon Revenberg - Hamilton Tiger-Cats